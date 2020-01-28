Loyalty Management Market 2024 | Statistics and Demand Factors – Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Aimia Inc, SAP SE, Maritz Holdings Inc

This research report is equipped with the information categorising for Loyalty Management Market by parameters such as players, brands, regions, types and application. The report also details the information about the global market status, competition landscape, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements.

The overall analysis Advanced Loyalty Management Market covers an overview of the industry policies that Loyalty Management Market significantly, the cost structure of the products available in the market, and their manufacturing chain.

Key Companies Covered : Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Aimia Inc, SAP SE, Maritz Holdings Inc., Fidelity Information Services,Bond Brand Loyalty, Brierley+Partners, ICF International, Kobie Marketing, Tibco Software, Comarch

Most Important Types : Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty

Most Important Application : BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Consumer Goods & Retail, Other

Geographical Regions forLoyalty Management Market: Geographically, North America is largest market forLoyalty Management Market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row. APAC region is expected to witness highest growth in forecast period. Rising R&D funding for development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, low material costs, and growing expertise and academic excellence in emerging APAC countries such as China and India are the major , factors driving the growth of this market.

Loyalty Management market is valued at 1990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5240 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M USD in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.

