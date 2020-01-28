Loyalty Management Market 2019 |New Business Opportunities and Investment | Most Eminent Players- Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Aimia Inc, SAP SE, Maritz Holdings Inc

Loyalty Management market is valued at 1990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5240 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Loyalty Management Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas. Each research report supports as a depository of analysis and data for each and every side of the industry, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M USD in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.

Some of the leading market players include : Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Aimia Inc, SAP SE, Maritz Holdings Inc., Fidelity Information Services, Bond Brand Loyalty, Brierley+Partners, ICF International, Kobie Marketing, Tibco Software, Comarch

Market Segment by Type : Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty

Market Segment by Applications : BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Consumer Goods & Retail, Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

