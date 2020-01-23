Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users

The Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.71% from 2017 to 2025.
A Motor Control Center (MCC) is an assembly of one or more enclosed sections having a common power bus and principally containing motor control units. The low voltage MCC provides a higher level of safety while minimizing factory downtime. Benefits of using a low voltage motor control center include – safe and reliable, easy assembly, easy to use, flexible configurations, and easy to maintain.
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Increasing demand for industrial automation in developed regions
1.2 Growing industrial plant uptime
1.3 Rising urbanization & industrialization
1.4 Growing usage of low voltage electric motors in key industries
1.5 Emerging power sector & augmented power generation capacities globally
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Decrease in mining activities
2.2 Stagnant growth in the oil & gas industry
2.3 Complexities in the maintenance of low voltage motor control centers
Market Segmentation:
The Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market is segmented on the component, type, end user, and region.
1. By Component:
1.1 Variable Speed Drives
1.2 Circuit Breakers & Fuses
1.3 Soft Starters
1.4 Busbars
1.5 Overload Relays
1.6 Others
2. By Type :
2.1 Intelligent Motor Control Centers
2.2 Conventional Motor Control Centers
3. By End User:
3.1 Commercial
3.2 Industrial
4. By Region:
4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
4.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Eaton Corporation PLC
2. General Electric Company
3. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
4. Technical Control Systems, Ltd.
5. Lsis Co., Ltd.
6. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
7. Tesco Controls, Inc.
8. ABB Ltd.
9. Siemens AG
10. Schneider Electric SE
11. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12. WEG SA
13. Larsen & Toubro Limited
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
