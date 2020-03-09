Low VOC Adhesive Market worth 55.29 Billion US$ till 2022 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

Reportsnreports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Low VOC Adhesive Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Low VOC Adhesive Market spread across 167 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures is available in this research report.

The Market size of low VOC Adhesive is estimated to be 41.58 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 55.29 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The low VOC adhesive market is driven by the increasing use of adhesives in several end-use industries such as paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, transportation, and consumer.

Most Popular Companies in the Low VOC Adhesive Market include are H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Henkel (Germany), Dow (U.S.), Sika (Switzerland), Bostik (France), 3M (U.S.), Huntsman (U.S.).

“The Polyurethane chemistry segment of the low VOC adhesive market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Outstanding features of polyurethane are flexibility, strength, and excellent adhesion that ensure good bonding to flexible plastics that are difficult to bond. These properties drive the demand for polyurethane adhesives in transportation, wood working, and building & construction end-use industries.

“The low VOC adhesive market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Low VOC Adhesive Market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as China, India, South Korea, and various other Southeast Asian countries are attracting several global players to establish their manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific. These manufacturers are competing to reach an extensive customer base in countries, such as China and India to cater to the increasing demand for adhesives from various end-use industries in these countries.

