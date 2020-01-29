Low Rolling Resistance Tires Market 2019 | Gross Margin Analysis, Sales Revenue, Global Opportunities, Development Status, Future Prospects, Industrial Insights and Trends by Forecast 2025

Global Low Rolling Resistance Tires Market, By Type (Radial, bias, tube, tubeless, others), By application (Polymers, Fillers, Softeners, Curatives and Others), By End User Applications, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Low Rolling Resistance Tires Market research report also explores future trends for supply, demand and market growth rate, market size, prices, trading, competition and value chain as well as Key Players of the Low Rolling Resistance Tires industry’s information with forecast from 2018 to 2025.

Request For Free Sample Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-low-rolling-resistance-tires-market

Global Low Rolling Resistance Tires Market was valued at USD 60.5 Billion in 2017 and growing at a CAGR of 12.3% in the forecast period of 2018 and 2025.

Top Key Players:

Yokohama

Cooper Tire

Sumitomo

Continental

Hankook

Pirelli

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin

Pirelli & C. S.P.A

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd

Hankook Tire

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

Among others.

Report Definition:

Tires are considered as an important factor to improve the vehicle efficiency and reduce overall fuel consumption. Low rolling resistance reduces the energy loss as a tire rolls, and thus help in decreasing the required rolling effort and improves the vehicle fuel efficiency. Factors such as adoption of safety regulations by government agencies along with an increase in vehicle sales and safety installations per vehicle are fueling the demand for LRR market globally. Tires are an integral component of automobiles and are manufactured using raw materials such as natural rubber, nylon tire cord fabric, and carbon black. Rubber chemicals and synthetic rubber, including styrene-butadiene rubber and poly-butadiene rubber, are used in manufacturing tires. Low rolling resistance tires are essentially green tires and their use enhances fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and safety, besides helping to bring about a reduction in vehicular emissions. Major automotive companies are now introducing new vehicles with LRR tires and that more than 50% of new vehicles will have LRR tires by the end of 2020. For instance, in 2015, Nissan Motor Company Ltd had introduced its Nissan Murano crossover with LRR tires, and was one of the key features to its marketing strategy.

To Buy Complete Report Click Here @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-low-rolling-resistance-tires-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

The demand for LRR tires, is to save significant amount of fuel

More and more fleets every year are recognizing the benefits of LRR tires

Represent a good investment for dealing with fuel economy

Increasing adoption of LRR tires by commercial vehicles such as on highway truck

Report Segmentation:

Based on type:

Radial

Bias

Tube

Tubeless

Others

Based on application:

Polymers

Fillers

Softeners

Curatives

Other Low Rolling Resistance Tire

On the basis of end user applications:

Industries

Motor Vehicles

Others

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global low rolling resistance tire market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of low rolling resistance tire market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

View Full Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-low-rolling-resistance-tires-market/

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]