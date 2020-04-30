Low Migration Inks Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019-2025 | Sun Chemical Corporation Siegwerk Druckfarben Toyo Ink Flint Agfa-Gevaert Altana

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Low Migration Inks Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

The global low migration inks market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.20 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Migration is the transfer of various components from the finished packaging to the food product. These components can originate from inks, adhesives, varnishes, coatings, substrate, or the environment. Often migration cannot be detected by odor or taste, but instead must rely upon chemical analysis to identify if any migration has occurred. Low migration inks are used in the packaging and labeling industries.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

o Growing food packaging industry

o Growing application of inks and coatings in the packaging industry

Market Restraints

o High manufacturing and processing costs

Market Segmentation:

The global low migration inks market is segmented on the basis of process, end-use industry, and region.

Global Low Migration Inks Market, by Process:

Gravure

Flexography

Off-Set

Digital

Global Low Migration Inks Market, by End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Sun Chemical Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben

Toyo Ink

Flint

Agfa-Gevaert

Altana

Hubergroup Deutschland

Epple Druckfarben

INX International Ink

Zeller+Gmelin

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

