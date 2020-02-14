Lotteries Market 2019-2025, by China Welfare Lottery, China Sports Lottery, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Francaise des Jeux, Camelot Group

A lottery is a form of gambling which involves the drawing of lots for a prize. Lotteries are outlawed by some governments, while others endorse it to the extent of organizing a national or state lottery. It is common to find some degree of regulation of lottery by governments.
In 2018, the global Lotteries market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Lotteries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lotteries development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
China Welfare Lottery
China Sports Lottery
Hong Kong Jockey Club
Francaise des Jeux
Camelot Group
Loterías y Apuestas del Estado
Mizuho Bank Ltd.
Singapore Pools
California Lottery
Florida Lottery
GTECH
New York State Lottery
INTRALOT
MDJS
Connecticut Lottery Corporation
Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad
Magnum
Minnesota State Lottery
Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Terminal-based games
Scratch-off games
Sports lotteries
Market segment by Application, split into
Online Lottery
Lottery Store
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
