Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe (LSAW) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe (LSAW) market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13210 million by 2025, from $ 12070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe (LSAW) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe (LSAW) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe (LSAW) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EUROPIPE GMBH

TMK

OMK

Nippon Steel

EEW Group

ChelPipe Group

Borusan Mannesmann

JFE Steel Corporation

SEVERSTAL

Jindal Saw

Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group

Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe

JSW Steel Ltd

Arabian Pipes Company

Arcelormittal

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Co

Welspun Group

Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies

Market Segment by Type, covers

JCOE Process

UOE Process

Other

UOE process trial is more extensive, about 50 percent, other technology process also occupied about 20 percent of the market share.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Water

Construction

Chemical Industry

Other

The LSAW is most widely used in oil & gas and water industries, accounting for 80 to 90 percent of total applications.

