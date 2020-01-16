Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2019 Business Opportunities, Type (NB-IoT, LTE-M),Application (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics,Healthcare, Agriculture) and 2024 Forecasts

The research study on “Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” published at OrbisResearch.com

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed by 3GPP to enable a wide range of cellular devices and services. NB-IoT uses a subset of the LTE standard, but limits the bandwidth to a single narrow-band of 200kHz.

Scope of the Report:

The global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Ericsson

Vodafone

Telstra

Sierra Wireless

PureSoftware

Sequans Communications

Orange

T-Mobile

Telus

MediaTek

Athonet

NetNumber

Telensa

Actility

Link Labs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

NB-IoT

LTE-M

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Agriculture

Few points from Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT)

1.2 Classification of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) by Types

1.2.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 NB-IoT

1.2.4 LTE-M

1.3 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Energy and Utilities

1.3.4 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.4 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ericsson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ericsson Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Vodafone

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Vodafone Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Telstra

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Telstra Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sierra Wireless

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sierra Wireless Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 PureSoftware

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 PureSoftware Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Sequans Communications

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sequans Communications Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Orange

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Orange Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 T-Mobile

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 T-Mobile Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Telus

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Telus Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 MediaTek

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 MediaTek Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Athonet

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Athonet Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 NetNumber

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 NetNumber Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Telensa

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Telensa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Actility

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Actility Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Link Labs

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Link Labs Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

Continued…

