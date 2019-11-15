Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 880 million by 2024, from US$ 790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on the key global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Hitachi Transport System

XPO Logistics

GEFCO

Yusen Logistics

Agility

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

