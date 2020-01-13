LOGISTICS OUTSOURCING 2018 GLOBAL MARKET – CHALLENGES, DRIVERS, OUTLOOK, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report focuses on the global Logistics Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Logistics Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Exel Logistics (U.K.)

Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.)

FedEx (U.S.)

Ryder Logistics (U.S.)

Tibbett and Britten (U.K.)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Material Management

Supply Chain Management

Distribution Management

Shipment Packaging

Channel Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Air Transportation

Sea Transportation

Railway Transportation

Highway Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

