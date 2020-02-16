Logic Semiconductor Market is mainly driven by continuous rise in the demand for the consumer electronics devices

Logic semiconductors process the digital data for the purpose of controlling the operation of the electronic systems. Digital circuits are being often built from the small microelectronic circuits which are also known as the logic gates and it can be easily used to create a combinational logic. When there are a lot of complex sequences or algorithms, a trivial microcontroller is being programmed so as to make the embedded system. Logic chips have got very wide range of applications in almost every digital product ranging from mobile phone to ALU. The growth of the logic semiconductor market is highly reliant on the growth of the automotive and consumer electronics industry on which the logic semiconductors are highly reliant on.

Continuous rise in the demand for the consumer electronics devices is acting as a major growth driver for the logic semiconductor market. Therefore, technological advancement & lesser power consumption is leading towards the higher adoption of logic semiconductor. In addition, features like higher reliability & higher quality, added convenience and increased productivity is also anticipated to increase the demand of the logic semiconductors in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the logic semiconductor market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the logic semiconductor market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the very high cost of the product revision. Issues with the development of the SIP packaging is also acting as one of the major constraint for the logic semiconductor market. Smaller size of the transistors and the connecting wires can create a large impact on the performance of the chip which may result in slower chip operation or higher electricity consumption and hence acting as restraining factor for the growth of usage of logic semiconductors which are very small in size and their performance can vary depending upon various batches. Increase in the adoption of the logic semiconductors for the broadband enabled devices and broadband applications is expected to act as key opportunities for the logic semiconductor market.

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the logic semiconductor market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry and geography. Based on the product type the logic semiconductor market has been segmented into six categories those are High End Programmable Logic ICs, Ultra-Low Power Programmable Logic ICs, Mixed Signal Programmable Logic ICs, Programmable Logic Device, Programmable Logic ICs and others.

Based on the end use industry, the logic semiconductor market has been segmented into seven segments they are consumer electronics, aerospace & defence, automotive, industrial, healthcare, telecommunication & networking and others. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. By end use industry, the consumer electronics and automotive segment is expected to capture largest market share in the forecast period. Higher adoption of logic semiconductor in automotive and consumer electronics along with the increased system performance is driving the market for this segment .Geographically, the global logic semiconductor market is mainly driven by APAC region. Significant increase in the spending in adoption of logic semiconductor in countries like China, Japan, and India is driving the market of APAC region.

Some of the leading players operating in the logic semiconductor market includes Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Fujitsu Semiconductor Inc., ARM Holdings Plc, Infineon Corporation AG, MediaTek Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Corporation, Marvell Technology Group, Apple Inc. among others.