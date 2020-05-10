Logic Analyzer Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018-2028

Market Introduction

A logic analyzer is an electronic instrument that captures and displays multiple signals from a digital system. It is used to debug and validate the digital circuits of the multiple buses in the automobile system. Various consumer electronic products, such as TVs, video games, and cell phones are tested by logic analyzer. Spectacularly high demand for consumer electronic products is driving the growth of logic analyzer market. Higher accuracy of a testing result and wide applications of logic analyzers will continue to fuel the demand for logic analyzers in the years to come.

Logic Analyzer Market: Key Dynamics

Applicability of logic analyzer is extending from technology to healthcare

Applications of a logic analyzer in integrated circuits, personal computers, and memory devices are boosting the demand for logic analyzer in the market significantly. Technical problems in hardware devices are one of the major concerns affecting the functionality of various instruments in the industry.

Logic analyzer is used to review and identify technical problems in hardware, which is why the increasing demand for logic analyzer in hardware troubleshooting will be one of the prime factors driving the growth of logic analyzer market.

Widening applicability of logic analyzer to connect medical equipment and for various types of scans is creating potential investment opportunities for logic analyzer manufacturers. Furthermore, the growing adoption of logic analyzer in healthcare sector is propelling the growth of logic analyzers market.

Rapid developments in logic analyzer market triggering the demand

There was a time when logic analyzer and oscilloscope were used to measure only analog waveforms and amplitude. Now, the introduction of advanced equipment with the innovative features such as multiple channel monitoring, time display of logic states, and flexible trigger option are accelerating the growth of logic analyzers market. Also, portable and smaller logic analyzer are in demand for their application in the field services which further is supporting the growth of logic analyzers market. Furthermore, increasing use of PC based logic analyzer all across the globe is boosting the market of logic analyzer. The combination of logic analyzer and PC system reduces the overall cost of the system. Increasing use of logic analyzer to correlate a large number of signals in a single display is anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the manufacturers to capture the market.

On the other hand, system interaction problems, and designing issues of the analyzers is one of the restraints for the logic analyzer market. Inadequate circuit debug capability, and system timing errors are also hampering the demand for logic analyzer in the market.

Logic analyzer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, Logic Analyzer Market is segmented into

Modular

PC Based

Portable

On the basis of industry, Logic Analyzer Market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Communication

Others

Logic Analyzer Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturer of the logic analyzer are Tektronix, Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc., Hewlett Packard, Keysight Technologies, Teledyne LeCroy, Good Will Instrument Co. USBee, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, HOVERLABS and OWON Technology Inc.

Recently, Keysight Technologies, one of the leading manufacturer of various analyzers launched 16860A series portable logic analyzers in the market. This portable analyzer is used to solve the tough problems associated with digital debugs. This analyzer includes features such as up gradation facility, customized system for specific needs and highest resolution of the analyzer to identify the root cause.

Logic Analyzer Market: Regional Overview

Manufacturers in North America region is focusing more on providing cost-effective logic analyzer in the market. Huge demand of the storage devices, embedded system, and integrated services fuelling the demand of logic analyzer in this region. Technological advancement in electronics equipment industry in Europe is expected to boost the growth of logic analyzer market over the forecast period.

Increasing automotive industry especially increasing car manufacturing plants in the APEJ region is helping to grow the demand of logic analyzer in the market. Middle East Africa is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to increase in spending by the governments in electronic industry is propelling the growth of logic analyzer market.