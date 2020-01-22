Logging Trailers Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Logging trailers industry group comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing logging trailers.

Change in regulations has impacted the market for logging trailers. Most countries have come up with specified braking laws and safety norms for logging trailers and other heavy vehicles. Logging trailers in some countries are mandated to have either anti-lock brakes (ABS or EBS), or a load proportioning brake system. Trailers with anti-lock brakes (ABS or EBS) are required to have automatically adjusting brakes i.e. either disc brakes, or drum brakes in combination with automatic slack adjusters. These change in regulations is due to rise in the number of accidents.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Schmitz

Nefaz

Krone

Tonar

SESPEL

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS or EBS)

Load Proportioning Brake System

Automotive

Manufacture

Industriay

Others

