Log Management Market Trends, Business Opportunities With IBM, Veriato, LogRhythm, Splunk, Loggly, BlackStratus, SolarWinds, Alert Logic, And Other

Log management industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Log management market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025. The report for global log management market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Log management has found useful in tracking employees’ action, connect each area of an organization. It is the collective processes and policies which are used to facilitate the generation, transmission, analysis, and ultimate disposal of the large volumes of log data created within an information system. Increasing network complexity and number of network devices may act a major driver in the growth on log management market. Some of the major players of the global log management market are

IBM Corporation

Intel Security

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Splunk Inc

LogRhythm, Inc

Alert Logic

Loggly, Inc

AlienVault

Veriato, Inc

Blackstratus, Inc., and others

The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments. Impact and development analysis of key log management vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others.

On the other hand management of a huge amount of data may hinder the market. It has its wide application in banking, financial services, and insurance, energy and utilities, government and public utilities, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, and others.

Segmentation:

The global log management market is segmented on the basis of component into

Solutions

Services

The services segment is further sub segmented into professional services and managed service. The professional services segment is further sub segmented into support and maintenance, training and education, and consulting.

On the basis of organization size, the global log management market is segmented into

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

On the basis of deployment model, the global log management market is segmented into

On-Premises

Cloud

On the basis of vertical, the global log management market into Banking Financial Services And Insurance Energy And Utilities Government And Public Utilities Healthcare It And Telecom Retail, And Others

On the basis of geography, the global log management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Network Complexity and Number of Network Devices

Strong Regulation and Compliance Requirements

Increasing APTS

Management of A Huge Amount of Data

Lack of A Standard Log Format

