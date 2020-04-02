Log Management Market Research Insights, Business Risk Analysis With LogRhythm, Splunk, Loggly, BlackStratus, Intel Corporation, IBM, AlienVault , Veriato, Alert Logic, SolarWinds

Global log management market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 794.31 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2016.40 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing commercialization of IT is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Log management is usually used in the business process to handle a data from a source. They usually deals with computer- generated log messages like audit records, audit trails, event-logs, etc. They usually collect and organise the data so that they can create more appropriate results. They act as a security controls for all systems and network logs. It is very useful as it is also used to detect the security vulnerabilities, cyber threats, and malicious activities.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of network devices is driving the market.

Increasing Advance Persistence Threat (APT) is another important factor driving the market.

Market Restraints:’

Lack of standard log format is restraining the market.

Open source log management’s easy availability is restraining the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global log management market are IBM, Intel Corporation, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Splunk Inc, LogRhythm, Inc., Alert Logic, Inc., Loggly, Inc., AT&T Cybersecurity, Veriato Inc, BlackStratus, Rapid7, Trend Micro Incorporated, Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell, LogRhythm, Inc, Veria Technologies, Inc, Crunchbase Inc., Sumo Logic., Scalyr, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Scalyr announced the launch of their PowerQueries which will enable their users to create advanced search operations. This will help them to manage their log files and troubleshoot potential problems. This new tool will also help them to create table lookups and joins, and users can also perform complex actions to group, transform, filter and sort their large data sets. The main aim is to help the developers and admins to manage their logs easier.

In September 2017, Palo Alto Networks announced the launch of their new cloud-based Logging Service which help0 the customers to gather their data from the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform. This is specially designed to prevent the cyber violation and for machine learning and advanced analytics in order to correlate potential threats. This service also allow the user to collect log data without local compute by providing centralized and scalable logging infrastructure.

Global log management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of log management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Log Management Market

By Component Solution Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Deployment Cloud On-Premises

By Organization Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Energy and Utilities Government and Public Utilities Healthcare IT and Telecom Retail Other Verticals

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

