log management Market Competitive Analysis, Growing Demands and Supply 2019

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Log Management Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Global log management market was valued US$ 707.43 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1780.23 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.04% during a forecast period.
Log management protects arrange endpoints and plans from acts of neglect, cybercriminals, and advanced persistent threats. Ability to offer enhanced security by identifying security breaches in an organization, and increasing use of IT applications and the need for a high volume high-speed data is boosting the log management market. The huge amount of data generated by enterprises during their daily operations coupled with the lack of uniform data formatting is limiting the market growth.
Easy availability of free and open-source log management solutions may restrict the log management market growth. Shutting down systems, blocking IP addresses, and immobilizing USB storage capabilities that are estimated to offer more growth opportunities for the industry.
Key Players operating in the Global Log Management Market
SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC
AlienVault
AlertLogic
Blackstratus, Inc.
Veriato, Inc.
Loggly, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Dell, Inc.
LogRhythm, Inc.
Splunk, Inc.
Intel Security
International Business Machines Corporation
Key profiled and analyzed in the global log management market
SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, AlienVault, AlertLogic, Blackstratus, Inc., Veriato, Inc., Loggly, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Splunk, Inc., Intel Security, International Business Machines Corporation, Rapid7, Inc., Sematext Group, Inc.
The scope of the Global Log Management Market
Global Log Management Market by Component
Solution
Services
Global Log Management Market by Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premises
Global Log Management Market by Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
Global Log Management Market by Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Energy and utilities
Government and public utilities
Healthcare
IT and telecom
Retail
Others
Global Log Management Market by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Solution segment in the log management market is expected to hold the largest market owing to rising demand for secure IT infrastructure solutions, and protect data & information from advanced cyber-attacks. Log management solutions help to minimize the loss of data through regular control and monitoring of computer-generated logs & events.
Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector are estimated to hold highest market share owing to increasing acceptance of IoT applications and mobile devices for banking & financial applications. Banks are highly at risk to cyber-attacks & security threats due to their multi-channel distributed nature, and the fact that they are the richest source of identities and provide direct access to monetary assets.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominates the market throughout the forecast period, owing to presence of large number of log management software vendors. The U.S. and Canada are projected to be the highest revenue-generating economies for log management market services mainly owing to the presence of businesses.
