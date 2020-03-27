Location Intelligence Analytics Market Trends | Key Players SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc.

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data. Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. Traditionally, location data has been relegated to mapping and GIS purposes. But geo-mapping software, like other business software, has become easier to use. And BI and analytics software vendors are integrating mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to visualizations, reports and analysis.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. ESRI has many cooperators/partners, such as SAP, IBM etc. And above 90 percent of their business is based on the GIS software platform (geographic data software platform). SAP, IBM used the GIS platform (purchased from ESRI) and their own Business Intelligence software for the secondary development and then provide location analytics for the end users. Because we have already analyzed the location analytics business of SAP, IBM etc. If we count ESRI and SAP, IBM together, it will be a repeated statistics of ESRI. Although, ESRI also can provide some secondary development location analytics software platform, this is not their major business. Therefore, we did not list ESRI in the report.

Top Key Players in Location Intelligence Analytics Industry –

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Tableau software

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software Inc.

Information Builders

Pitney Bowes

MicroStrategy

