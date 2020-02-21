Location Intelligence Analytics Market Key Players SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Tableau software, SAS Institute, TIBCO Software Inc., Information Builders

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. Traditionally, location data has been relegated to mapping and GIS purposes. But geo-mapping software, like other business software, has become easier to use. And BI and analytics software vendors are integrating mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to visualizations, reports and analysis.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. ESRI has many cooperators/partners, such as SAP, IBM etc. And above 90 percent of their business is based on the GIS software platform (geographic data software platform). SAP, IBM used the GIS platform (purchased from ESRI) and their own Business Intelligence software for the secondary development and then provide location analytics for the end users. Because we have already analyzed the location analytics business of SAP, IBM etc. If we count ESRI and SAP, IBM together, it will be a repeated statistics of ESRI. Although, ESRI also can provide some secondary development location analytics software platform, this is not their major business. Therefore, we did not list ESRI in the report.

In 2018, the global Location Intelligence Analytics Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Location Intelligence Analytics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Intelligence Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study: SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Tableau software, SAS Institute, TIBCO Software Inc., Information Builders, Pitney Bowes, MicroStrategy

Get Discount on Location Intelligence Analytics Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2133776

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into: Software and Service

Market segment by Application, split into: BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Utilities, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecommunications and IT, Transportation and Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

1. To analyze global Location Intelligence Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

2. To present the Location Intelligence Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

3. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

4. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Direct Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2133776

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location Intelligence Analytics are as follows:

– History Year: 2014-2018

– Base Year: 2018

– Estimated Year: 2019

– Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.