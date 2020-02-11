Location Analytics Market to Hit 17.6% of Highest CAGR to 2024 – Driven by Mobile Devices, Sensors, Global Positioning Systems and Social Media Applications

Study provides an in-depth analysis of Location Analytics Market with current and future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets in market. Major factors drive Location Analytics Market are growing amount of spatial data & analytical tools, and growing inclination for market & competitive intelligence. Industry verticals can be categorized into energy and utilities, government and defense, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment; banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI).

The global location analytics market can be segmented on the basis of tools, services, end-user industries, deployment model, and organization size. On the basis of tools, the global location analytics market can be categorized as reporting and visualization, thematic mapping and spatial analysis, geocoding and reverse decoding, and data integration and ETL. On the basis of services, the global location analytics market can be divided into system integration, operational services and support and maintenance services.

Location analytics is the Business Intelligence (BI) process to generate insights from the location-based or geographic business data. It empowers organizations across various industry verticals to combine the traditional BI data with the spatial data, collected using various data sources such as cameras, sensors, Global Positioning Systems (GPS), mobile devices, and social media channels.

North America would be the largest market for Location Analytics Market and would be the leading market during the forecast period. Substantial investments in cloud-based solutions, early adoption of new & emerging technologies, and major market players in the region makes the region the leading market for location analytics.

Market by Application

– BFSI

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Government and Utilities

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Telecommunications and IT

– Transportation and Logistics

The location analytics market is observing augmented growth in recent years, owing to the growing demand for selecting location and geospatial analytics to enrich risk analysis, sales and marketing. This has made it an inescapable option for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to implement location analytics for management of in-house analytical infrastructure. The pay per use business model of location analytics helps companies in saving a large part of the operational costs.

Study on Location Analytics Market Segment as follows: By Regions Like – Global (Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru])

Key Companies

– SAP SE

– IBM Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Google Inc.

– Tableau software

– SAS Institute

– TIBCO Software Inc.

– Information Builders

– Pitney Bowes

– MicroStrategy

