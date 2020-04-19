Load Cell Market Overview: Segments, Key Players, Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global Load Cell Market was worth USD 1.69 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.33 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.64% during the forecast period. Growing demand for load cells in the healthcare industry is foreseen to build interest for load cells. Medical devices and equipment including dialysis machines, implantation pumps and surgical instruments among others are expanding the interest for load cells. The development of haemodialysis machines including home haemodialysis (HHD) is driven by developing patient populace, substitution of existing HHD machines among others. Rising requirement for HHD machines (which serves just one patient) will expand interest for load cells.

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54690

Load Cell Market Segmentation

The Load Cell market is classified by Technology, Type and End User Industry. On the basis of technology the load cell market is segmented into Digital Load cell and Analog Load cell. Based on type the load cell market is segmented into Single-point, S-type, and Shear Beam. On the basis of end use industry the market is segmented into agriculture equipment, bulk material handling, healthcare, aerospace & defence, oil & gas, automotive, retail and others. Analog load cells are the most usual load cells found in the market and accounted for a market share of more than 80%. There is a developing demand for load cells in testing applications crosswise over aerospace and aviation sector. Load cells are useful as a part of outline and testing amid beginning plan, pre-flight and in-flight stages.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geographically, the worldwide market for load cells has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among these, Europe has obtained the main position, because of the expanded usage of these cells in the automotive, oil and gas, aviation and safeguard, and the mass material handling enterprises. The existence of an expansive pool of organizations, taking into account mass material handling of ventures, for example, the cement, coal and iron metal mining, and railroad divisions, is additionally anticipated that would bolster the Europe market for load cells in the years to come.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are ZH Electronic Measuring Instruments Co, Novatech Measurements Ltd, Thames Side Sensors India Pvt Ltd, Flintec Group AB, Honeywell, Vishay Precision Group, Mettler Toledo, Precia, Thames Side Sensors India Pvt Ltd, HBM and Yamato Scale. The market is extensively competitive and different business techniques are being implemented by these leading players and their current advancements in the field of load cells. Further, the report incorporates the market appeal examination of various types, innovation on of load cell and understanding into the significant application area of the load cells.

For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54690

The load Cells Market is segmented as follows-

By Technology:

Digital Load Cells

Analog Load Cells

By Type:

Shear Beam

Single-Point

S-Type

Others

By End Use Industries:

Bulk Material Handling

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Retail

Aerospace & Defence

Agriculture Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

Purchase the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54690/

Some of the key questions answered by the report are: