LNG Bunkering Market, by Product Type, Vessel Type, and Geography – Trends, and Forecast till 2025

Bunkering is a process of refueling the marine vessels, using pipelines that are connected to the terminal or a direct transfer of fuel from ships or trucks. Ease in transportation and storage of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is expected to be a factor for increasing adoption of LNG bunkering. Its relatively low density and high heating value results in reduction of emission of harmful greenhouse gas.

Market Dynamics

LNG bunkering market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period (2017–2025). This is attributed to increasing number of vessels and ships using LNG, as it is a clean fuel. Governmental and non-governmental bodies are implementing stringent regulations on emission of harmful gases. For instance, The America Bureau of Shipping (ABS), incorporated a framework of risk assessment considering LNG leakage during bunkering, which includes, leaks from LNG pipes, pumps, tanks or hoses, inadvertent disconnection of hoses, overfilling vessel fuel tanks and external impact. This creates a conducive environment for growth of the LNG bunkering market. However, lack of infrastructure for fueling LNG across bunkering locations is one of the major factors hindering growth of global LNG bunkering market.

Europe was the largest market for LNG bunkering in 2016, owing to stringent government regulations on emission of harmful and increasing offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities. Asia Pacific is expected to project the fastest growth in the global LNG bunkering market during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for energy and growing use of LNG as a marine fuel.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global LNG Bunkering Market, By Product Type:

Portable Tanks

Ship-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Truck-to-Ship

Global LNG Bunkering Market, By Vessel Type:

Ferries

Cruise-Ships

Bulk and General Cargo Fleet

Offshore Support Vessels

Tanker Fleet

Container Fleet

Others

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the LNG bunkering market, market size (US$ Mn), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market. It provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.

It profiles leading players in the global LNG bunkering market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, key developments, and future plans.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions with respect to their future product launch, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global LNG bunkering market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product developers, distributors, LNG bunkering companies, research institutes, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would greatly benefit in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the LNG bunkering market.

