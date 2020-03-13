LMS SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Introduction
In 2018, the global LMS Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global LMS Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LMS Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SumTotal Systems
Blackboard
Cornerstone OnDemand
NetDimensions
Upside Learning
Torch LMS
360Learning
Instructure
Accord LMS
Skilljar
Travitor
iQualify
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic
Corporate
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global LMS Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the LMS Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LMS Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global LMS Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global LMS Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Academic
1.5.3 Corporate
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 LMS Software Market Size
2.2 LMS Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 LMS Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 LMS Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…………..
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
…………..
List of Tables and Figures
Table LMS Software Key Market Segments
Table Key Players LMS Software Covered
Table Global LMS Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global LMS Software Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025
Figure Cloud-based Figures
Table Key Players of Cloud-based
Figure On-premises Figures
Table Key Players of On-premises
Table Global LMS Software Market Size Growth by Application 2014-2025 (Million US$)
