Liver Biopsy Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Influence Factors Shared in a Latest Report

Market Highlights:

Liver biopsy is a diagnostic procedure for liver diseases, recommended when blood tests or diagnostic imaging might suggest a liver problem. It is of three major types namely percutaneous, transjugular, and laparoscopic. It is also used to monitor the liver condition during liver transplant and to determine complications if any. The healthcare provider may recommend liver biopsy if the patient is diagnosed with liver disease or identifies the presence of blood in the urine.

Get Free Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5534

As per the Health Survey for England 2014, Hepatitis B is one of the world’s most common liver infection in the world, affecting huge population across the globe.

Increasing awareness about early diagnosis of liver diseases and upsurge in demand for technologically advanced medical devices for diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases including liver failure drive the global liver biopsy market.

The global liver biopsy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, the Americas is the largest market for liver biopsy due to increasing awareness about the importance of biopsy for the diagnosis of liver disease. In the Americas, North America is the largest market with the U.S. capturing major share followed by Canada. Additionally, extensive use of technologically advanced medical devices for diagnosis and treatment of chronic liver disease, support from the government for research & development, and high health care spending drives the market growth. Additionally, increasing patient population with liver disease, diabetes, and other risk factors for renal failure is fuelling the market growth.

Europe is the second largest market for liver biopsy whose growth is attributed to an increasing emphasis on the development of new diagnostic devices, favorable reimbursement policies, and investments in the development of new technologies for the treatment of chronic disease. Rising number of specialty services offered by various healthcare providers in Europe also accelerate the growth of the market. Additionally, rising government support for research & development, and availability of funds for research will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. As per the Lancet Liver Campaign report on liver diseases in the U.K., liver disease is the only major cause of death, which is expected to increase shortly. It also stated that use of alcohol is one of the major cause of various liver diseases among the adults. Furthermore, there is an increase in the hospital admissions for alcohol-related disease such as alcohol-related liver disease in various European nations also accelerates the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing liver biopsy market owing to the ever-increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and rising number of liver biopsy procedures in the hospital and surgical centers.

The Middle East & Africa exhibit steady growth in the liver biopsy market due to lack of funds, unavailability of technologically advanced medical devices, and limited medical facilities. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) is the largest market owing to the progress of healthcare industry.

Segmentation:

The global liver biopsy market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, and end user.

On the basis of the diagnosis, it is segmented into percutaneous, transjugular, and laparoscopic biopsy.

On the basis of indication, it is segmented into nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, chronic hepatitis B or C, autoimmune hepatitis, alcoholic liver disease, and others.

Based on the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, tertiary care centers, urology centers, and others.

Key Players:

Some of key the players in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, MDxHealth, Veran medical, Medtronic, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Mauna Kea Technologies, Boston Scientific Corporation, Intact Medical Corp., C. R. Bard, Inc., Leica Biosystems, Cook Medical, RI.MOS., Hologic, Inc., Sterylab, INRAD Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, and others.

Table Of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/liver-biopsy-market-5534

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]