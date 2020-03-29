Live Streaming Video Platform Market 2019 Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecast Till 2025

Live streaming refers to online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time to the viewer. It is often simply referred to as streaming.

Live stream services encompass a wide variety of topics, from social media to video games. Apps such as Facebook Live, Periscope, and 17 include the streaming of scheduled promotions and celebrity events as well as streaming between users, as in videotelephony. Sites such as Twitch.tv have become popular outlets for watching people play video games, such as in eSports, Let’s Play-style gaming, or speedrunning.

In 2018, the global Live Streaming Video Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Live Streaming Video Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Streaming Video Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Twitch

YouTube

Facebook

Periscope

Younow

IRIS (Bambuser)

USTREAM

Dacast

Livestream

Brightcove

Douyu

Huya

Tencent

Netflix

DaCast

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS Model

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Live Streaming Video Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Live Streaming Video Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Live Streaming Video Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 SaaS Model

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Media & Entertainment Industry

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size

2.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Live Streaming Video Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Live Streaming Video Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Live Streaming Video Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Live Streaming Video Platform Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

