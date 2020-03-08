Live Streaming Market Size, 2019 Analysis, Researches, Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Live Streaming Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Live Streaming Market was valued US$ 32 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 60 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.17 % during forecast period.

At early stages of growing business and to expand the audience, it is a good idea to go back to basics and take a look at who is interacting with content of organization, Biggest consumers of live streaming are visionary but people of all ages are creating and consuming live content at this very second.

Streaming live content on Facebook or Twitter it only makes logic to build a paid advertising movement to the audience and build duplicate audiences. Adding a snippet of video content from a previous event or poster style graphic with details of where and when they can watch the live event.

Key Players Operated in GlobalÂ Live Streaming Market Include:

Hulu

Netflix

Sling TV

HBO Now

Amazon Prime Video

YouTube TV

Philo TV

PlayStation Vue

Pluto TV

FuboTV

LiveStream

UStream

Dacast

StreamShark

Facebook Live

Periscope

Funny or Die

Twitch

Dailymotion Games

Tencent

Instagib

Azubu

Scope of Global Live Streaming Market:

Global Live Streaming Market by Platform Type:

Laptops & Desktops

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TV

Gaming Consoles

Global Live Streaming Market by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Live Streaming Market by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Live Streaming Market by Application:

Media

Telecommunication

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

Global Live Streaming Market by Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

One of the main reasons to take care about live stream is simply because of its huge user base and growing popularity. Potential to reach thousands (or more) of new clients with the click of a button is coming into a reality. When strategies like search engine optimization and content marketing are taking up too much time and money, there is need of a new outlet to drive traffic.

Using live-stream platforms is a closely free way to drive loads of revenue for the business, and when it comes down to it, the video live-streaming market is increasing at a disturbing rate. In 2016, it was already a more than US$25 billion industry and it is just getting in progress. It is projected to be more than double in growth by 2023 to become highest in the industry. Live streaming is on the rise, and it is estimated to continue its growth during forecast period.

Some Points from TOC for Live Streaming Market:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Abbreviations

Chapter Three: Executive Summary

3.1. Global Live Streaming Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

Chapter Four: Global Live Streaming Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.5. Emerging End user

4.3. Market Analysis

4.3.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3.3. Market risk analysis

4.3.4. Porterâ€™s Analysis

Chapter Five: Global Live Streaming Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Live Streaming Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Live Streaming Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. South America

Chapter Six: . Global Live Streaming Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Global Live Streaming Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

6.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application

6.4. Global Live Streaming Market Analysis, by Application

6.5. Global Live Streaming Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

6.5.1. Key Trends

6.5.2. Key Development

Chapter Seven: Global Live Streaming Market Analysis and Forecast, by Platform Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Global Live Streaming Market Value Share Analysis, by Platform Type

7.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Platform Type

7.4. Global Live Streaming Market Analysis, by Platform Type

7.5. Global Live Streaming Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Platform Type

Chapter Eight: Global Live Streaming Market Analysis and Forecast, by Service

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Global Live Streaming Market Value Share Analysis, by Service

8.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Service

8.4. Global Live Streaming Market Analysis, by Service

8.5. Global Live Streaming Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Service

Chapter Nine: Global Live Streaming Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment Type

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Global Live Streaming Market Value Share Analysis, by Deployment Type

9.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Deployment Type

9.4. Global Live Streaming Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

9.5. Global Live Streaming Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Deployment Type

Chapter Ten: . Global Live Streaming Market Analysis, by Region

10.1. Global Live Streaming Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

10.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Live Streaming Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

Chapter Eleven: . North America Live Streaming Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. North America Live Streaming Market Overview

11.3. North America Live Streaming Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

11.4. North America Live Streaming Market Forecast, by Application

11.4.1. Media

11.4.2. Telecommunication

11.4.3. BFSI

11.4.4. Education

11.4.5. Healthcare

11.4.6. Government

11.4.7. Others

11.5. North America Live Streaming Market Value Share Analysis, by Platform Type

11.6. North America Live Streaming Market Forecast, by Platform Type

11.6.1. Laptops & Desktops

11.6.2. Smartphones & Tablets

11.6.3. Smart TV

11.6.4. Gaming Consoles

11.7. North America Live Streaming Market Value Share Analysis, by Service

11.8. North America Live Streaming Market Forecast, by Service

11.8.1. Professional Services

11.8.2. Managed Services

11.9. North America Live Streaming Market Value Share Analysis, by Deployment Type

11.10. North America Live Streaming Market Forecast, by Deployment Type

11.10.1. Cloud

11.10.2. On-Premise

..Continued

