Live Cell Imaging Market: Segmentation by Product, Application, Technology, Fluorescence resonance energy transfer, High content screening, Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Emerging Opportunities, Limitation, Policies and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Live Cell Imaging Market was worth USD 3.51 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.51 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.82% during the forecast period. Live cell imaging is the investigation of cells continuously utilizing the pictures acquired from screening frameworks and magnifying lens. The innovation has adjusted the approach of researchers to think about proteins, atomic collaborations and inward structures of cells, cell forms and comprehend organic capacities. It empowers them to watch cells to get an inside and out investigation as opposed to concentrate the pictures of settled cells. Data with more accuracy can be acquired utilizing live cell imaging, which assumes a critical part in understanding cell flow in explore fields, for example, immunology, hereditary qualities, neurology, microbiology and others. Innovative headways in live cell imaging will satisfy the requests of scholarly establishments, government associations, pharmaceutical organizations and symptomatic labs.

Drivers & Restrains Outlook and Trend Analysis

The key components driving the world live cell imaging market are appropriation of high-content screening procedures, colossal government financing for cell based research, and rising frequencies of growth around the world. In any case, the shortage of gifted experts and staggering expense of high-content screening frameworks is a portion of the main considerations controlling the development of the market. The appropriation of high-content screening frameworks for essential screening and uses of live cell imaging in customized solutions presents development open doors for the market players.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America overwhelmed by piece of the overall industry in 2016 intently took after by Europe. Liberal speculations and subsidizing accessible for look into in this field is the key driver in this district. Europe additionally held a noteworthy offer because of early appropriation of innovation. The developing maturing populace requests for concentrated research in perpetual sicknesses, for example, malignancy, neurodegeneration, and cardiovascular ailments. This has favoured immature microorganism explore and propelled microscopy.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Leica Microsystems, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Consumable

Software

Equipment

By Technology:

Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)

Time lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP)

High content screening (HCS)

Other Technologies

By Application:

Developmental Biology

Cell Biology

Stem Cell & Drug Discovery

Other Applications



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?