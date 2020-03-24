Live Cell Encapsulation Market Is Booming Worldwide

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Live Cell Encapsulation Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market is projected to reach US$ 303 Million by 2024 from US$ 250 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.2%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the ongoing technological advancements in live cell encapsulation, growing public-private investments in the field of live cell encapsulation, increasing number of target patient population, and the rising awareness related to the clinical role of encapsulated cells in disease management.

This Report studies the live cell encapsulation market based on manufacturing technique, polymer type, application, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenge) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles.

Based on manufacturing technique, the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into simple dripping, electrostatic dripping, coaxial airflow, liquid-jet break-up, vibrating-jet technique, jet cutting, and rotating disk atomization. The electrostatic dripping segment is expected to account for the high growth rate of this market in 2018, owing to the growing demand for electrostatic dripping as a result of the procedural benefits such as retention of cell viability & potency, and preservation of plant oxidants.

Based on polymer type, the live cell encapsulation market has been segmented into alginate, HEMA-MMA (hydroxyl ethyl methacrylate-methyl methacrylate), chitosan, siliceous encapsulates, cellulose sulfate, PAN-PVC [poly (acrylonitrile vinyl chloride)], and other polymers.The alginate segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the procedural benefits offered such as the capability to encapsulate living cells with wide pore size distribution (5–200 nm) and high permeability of alginate.

“The drug therapy segment to account for the largest share of the live cell encapsulation market, by application, in 2018”

Based on application, the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into drug delivery, regenerative medicine, cell transplantation, probiotics, and research. The drug delivery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the live cell encapsulation market in 2018.

“The North America market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The live cell encapsulation market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing research activities in the field of cell encapsulation coupled with the growing public-private investments for cell encapsulation research practices.

Competitive Landscape of Live Cell Encapsulation Market:

1 Overview

2 Global Market Share Analysis (2017)

3 Competitive Scenario (2015 to 2019)

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

4.1.1 Visionary Leaders

4.1.2 Innovators

4.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.1.4 Emerging Companies

Most Popular Companies in the Live Cell Encapsulation Market include are BioTime, Inc. (US), Reed Pacific Pty Ltd. (Australia), Viacyte, Inc. (US), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (Australia), Merck KGAA (Germany), Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Encapsys, LLC (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Lycored (Israel), MiKroCaps (Slovenia), BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Germany), Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (UK), Sernova Corporation (Canada), and Balchem Corporation (US).

