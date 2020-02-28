Lithographic Printing For Packaging Market End Users, Regional Growth Rate and Sales

Packaging forms an integral part for product marketing and to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the product. Packaging features a design which encompasses the company’s ethos and appeal to the consumer. These can’t be executed without package printing. Since, printing is an essential part of packaging, packaging manufacturer’s across the globe are shifting their focus to develop new and high end technology related to printing for packaging. The introduction of lithographic printing for packaging is one of such example.

Lithographic printing is a printing method which uses large printers to transfer ink from a printing plate directly to a sheet of paper. These lithographic printers provides high resolution printing which helps to add different texture and design on the labels that are affixed to the packaging surface. Lithographic printing for packaging have variety of different coatings applied to material including U.V, Aqueous and strikethrough which exhibit metallic look on the labels as well as draw attention to the product. Lithographic Printing for packaging is gaining attraction in the marketplace and is expected to reflect increasing growth in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Lithographic Printing For packaging Market – Market Dynamics:

Lithographic packaging printing market is projected to grow in parallel with the packaging industry. The increasing demand for premium packaging is expected to augment the demand for lithographic printing for packaging over the forecast period. Moreover, shifting consumer preferences towards easy readable product specification on product labels before purchasing the product is also expected to create substantial opportunity for lithographic printing for packaging during the forecast period. Additionally, technological advancement, new application areas and improved supply chain are some of the other drivers expected to contribute to the demand for lithographic printing for packaging market over the forecast period.

However, Presence of other types of digital printing technology in the market is expected to act as a restrain for lithographic printing for packaging by the end of forecast period. Moreover, high initial cost involved in installing the technology is further expected to hamper the growth for lithography printing packaging market over the forecast period.

Lithographic Printing For packaging Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global Lithographic Printing packaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among regions mentioned above, Asia Pacific accounts for significant share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance of corrugated box packaging in the region is the key factor contributing to the growth of lithographic printing for packaging market in Asia Pacific compared to other region.

North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period, as the market is phasing towards its maturity stage. Europe and Latin America are expected to register steady growth by the end of forecast period. Overall, the global Lithographic Printing market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Lithographic Printing For packaging Market – Major Players:

Some of the key industry stakeholders identified across the globe in the lithographic printing for packaging market are H.P Inc., Toppan Printing Co. ltd., Quad Graphics Inc., Mondi Plc, Kodak Co., Du Pont De Nemours.