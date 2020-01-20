Lithium Market: Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2018-2025 Along with Top Key Players like Albemarle Corporation, SQM, Inc., FMC Corporation, Sichuan Tianqi Lithium, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium, Millennial Lithium Corp., Lithium Americas Corporation

Global Lithium Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the demand for the various lithium chemicals along with its penetration across different applications. Global market size has been derived and calculated in terms of lithium carbonate equivalents (LCE). The global market trends have been analyzed on the basis of the past and present industry dynamics such as drivers, restraints and challenges and lucrative opportunities.

“Lithium is considered as the “the new gasoline” by Goldman Sachs and “world’s hottest commodity” by the Economist. Lithium is present in the form of a mineral compound found usually in brine pool and igneous rocks. High-energy density is the major attribute of lithium on account of which it can store a significant amount of energy in a very limited space.”

Request Sample Pages of Research Report:

https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/138

Lithium Market: Key Players are Albemarle Corporation, SQM, Inc., FMC Corporation, Sichuan Tianqi Lithium, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium, Millennial Lithium Corp., Lithium Americas Corporation, Altura Mining Ltd., Nemaska Lithium, and Galaxy Resources Ltd.

The report also focusses on an elaborative design, structure, and explanation of the lithium and lithium-ion battery value chain along with the PESTEL and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for a better market understanding of our clients. Also, the report emphases on the historic and present production, import and export stats used to derive the lithium market share along with the analyst view of the forecasted estimates.

Key segments of the Global Lithium Market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Chloride

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

Ceramics and glass

Batteries

Lubricating Greases

Continuous casting

Air treatment

Polymer Production

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Browse more detail information about Global Lithium Market Report at:

https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/lithium-market

Lithium Market report also details about the fluctuating price trends of the lithium metal, supply-demand scenarios, cost structures, raw materials, and the extraction processes. Growing demand for energy storage, electric vehicles, and electrification of tools along with other battery-intense applications has highly driven the market. EV revolution has rapidly boosted the need of the lithium to threefold as the key raw material in battery production.

Additionally, the lithium market recent concerns regarding the fluctuating supply of raw material for batteries and impact of the rising commodity prices on the cost of battery production have underlined the risks that may build conflicting future of the lithium commodity. Also, the growing emergence of redox flow and zinc-hybrid batteries as a substitute to the Li-ion is expected to restrain the market growth in the coming years.

For Any Query on the Lithium Market:

https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/138

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414