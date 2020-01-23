Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Market Outlook: Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2018 to 2025

The lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, also called LFP battery (with “LFP” standing for “lithium ferrophosphate”), is a type of rechargeable battery, specifically a lithium-ion battery, which uses LiFePO4 as a cathode material, and a graphitic carbon electrode with a metallic current collector grid as the anode.

Lithium iron phosphate (molecular formula is LiFePO4, also known as LFP) features such strengths as high safety, long cycle life, and high temperature resistance.

The Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery.

This report presents the worldwide Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

A123

BYD

Valence Technology

STL Energy Technology

Pulead

Toyota

Nissan

Hyundai

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Graphite

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Fluoride

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Transportation

Solar Garden and Security Light Systems

Others

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Graphite

1.4.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate

1.4.4 Lithium Fluoride

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Solar Garden and Security Light Systems

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Market Size

2.1.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production 2014-2025

2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Market

2.4 Key Trends for Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production by Regions

4.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production

4.2.2 United States Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production

4.3.2 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production

4.4.2 China Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production

4.5.2 Japan Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production by Type

6.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue by Type

6.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 A123

8.1.1 A123 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 A123 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 A123 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Product Description

8.1.5 A123 Recent Development

8.2 BYD

8.2.1 BYD Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 BYD Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 BYD Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Product Description

8.2.5 BYD Recent Development

8.3 Valence Technology

8.3.1 Valence Technology Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Valence Technology Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Valence Technology Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Product Description

8.3.5 Valence Technology Recent Development

8.4 STL Energy Technology

8.4.1 STL Energy Technology Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 STL Energy Technology Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 STL Energy Technology Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Product Description

8.4.5 STL Energy Technology Recent Development

8.5 Pulead

8.5.1 Pulead Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Pulead Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Pulead Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Product Description

8.5.5 Pulead Recent Development

8.6 Toyota

8.6.1 Toyota Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Toyota Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Toyota Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Product Description

8.6.5 Toyota Recent Development

8.7 Nissan

8.7.1 Nissan Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Nissan Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Nissan Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Product Description

8.7.5 Nissan Recent Development

8.8 Hyundai

8.8.1 Hyundai Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Hyundai Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Hyundai Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Product Description

8.8.5 Hyundai Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Sales Channels

11.2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Distributors

11.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13 Key Findings in the Global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Materials and Battery Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

