Lithium-ion Battery Market – Booming Consumer Electronics Industry with its instantaneous Application

Lithium-ion Battery are a part of rechargeable battery group. Lithium-ion batteries offer high storage capacity, better efficiency and long lifecycle than other batteries. The demand for these batteries are increasing in various applications such as consumer electronics products, automotive application such as EVs and HEVs and energy storage systems in power plants and household electricity. The global lithium-ion battery market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate between 2016 and 2024. The rising demand for electronic devices and the stringent government regulations to control pollution level are expected to drive the lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period.

The global lithium battery market includes key vendors like Hitachi Chemical Company, Toshiba Corporation, GA Yuasa Corporation, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (ASEC), and Johnson Controls Inc. In order to advance in the stiff competition in the market, these vendors are further investing in strategies like joint ventures and collaborations as well as mergers and acquisitions. An agreement was signed between LG Chem Ltd., and Daimler AG for the supply of higher quality lithium-ion batteries and installing those batteries in their smart vehicles. This innovation is likely to strengthen the distribution of automotive battery provider and enhance its network presence.

TMR report analysis states the global lithium-ion market forecast to reach a valuation of US$77.42 bn by 2024 from US$29.68 bn of 2015. The market is projected to grow at an 11.6 % CAGR for the forecast period 2016-2024.

Consumer electronics is presumed to contribute half of the overall global revenue during the forecast time span. It is emerging as the leading key segment application with swift pace and traction gain. Geographically, Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow swiftly with the booming consumer electronics industry and its instantaneous adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the market.

Environment change concerns have brought about an urgent need for renewable energy resource adoption apart from reduced battery costs, diminishing solar photovoltaic costs and positive government motivation. With the introduction of electric batteries, fuel have been substituted hence giving hybrid and electric vehicles an opportunity to develop further.

Besides, the strict policies of the government implied on exhaust standards specifically provides goal to reduce polluting factors and protect the environment. These factors are likely to contribute in fueling the growth of the global lithium-ion market in the years to come.