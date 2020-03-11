Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market: Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2019-2025

Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market Forecast 2019-2025 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (A123 System LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL), Blue Energy Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Johnson Matthey, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., SAFT, Toshiba Corp.)

Instantaneous of Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market: is a power battery for hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles. Since some technical properties of nickel-metal hydride batteries, such as energy density and charge-discharge rate, have approached theoretical limit values, lithium batteries have high energy density and large capacity. No memory and other advantages.

As automotive manufacturers continue efforts to produce more vehicles with electric drivetrains, the amount of vehicles using Li-ion batteries for onboard energy storage is increasing. The technology’s future is expected to be secure, and automakers are now focusing on how they can reduce costs while increasing energy density and vehicle range.

The global market is valued at 7960 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 30200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Market Segment by Type:

5-25 Wh

48-95 Wh

18-28 KWh

100-250 KWh

More than 300 KWh

Market Segment by Applications:

Hybrid Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

