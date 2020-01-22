Lithium-ion Batteries for Consumer Electronics Market to Develop Rapidly by 2025

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery (abbreviated as LIB) is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell.

The global Lithium-ion Batteries for Consumer Electronics market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Lithium-ion Batteries for Consumer Electronics market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Lithium-ion Batteries for Consumer Electronics in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

BAK

BYD

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung

GS Yuasa

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

Toshiba

A123 Systems

Saft Batteries

Cell-Con

Amperex Technology

Boston-Power

Ecsem Industrial

Electrovaya

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Laptops

Tablets

DVD players

Portable CD players

Digital Cameras

Smartphones

Camcorders

Wearable devices

