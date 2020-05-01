Lithium Hydride Market Leading Key Company Profiles with Global Outlook to 2024 – Rockwood Lithium, ESPI Metals, Dalchem, Tianjin Daofu, Ganfeng Lithium, Tianjin Dipper Fine, Hebei Keyu and Others

Lithium hydride is the hydride of metal lithium with the formula LiH. It is a colorless solid, although commercial samples are grey. LiH is produced by treating lithium metal with hydrogen gas. Lithium hydride has a high melting point and thermal stability. This product has a wide application.

Due to the impact of high-price material and threat of substitutes, the lithium hydride industry has developed in a stable pace. Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the lithium hydride industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for lithium hydride is growing.

The global sales of the lithium hydride in 2015 have been over 228.9 Ton; the gross margin was around 12.32% during the last five years. We forecast that the global lithium hydride market will grow at CAGR of 1.55% from 2016 to 2021.

At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Leading four companies in the market occupies about 58% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Rockwood Lithium, ESPI Metals, Tianjin Daofu and Dalchem etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lithium Hydride market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lithium Hydride business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Lithium Hydride Market Players

Rockwood Lithium

ESPI Metals

Dalchem

Tianjin Daofu

Ganfeng Lithium

Tianjin Dipper Fine

Hebei Keyu

Anhui Wotu

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Lithium Hydride consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Lithium Hydride market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Lithium Hydride manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Lithium Hydride with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Lithium Hydride submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Lithium Hydride value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

0.95

0.97

0.99

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Raw Material

Hydrogen storage material

Desiccant

Reducing agent

Other

Global Lithium Hydride Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

