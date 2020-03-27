Lithium Hexafluorophosphate Market 2019: With Top Key Player and Countries Data: Trends and Forecast 2027, Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Lithium Hexafluorophosphate Market Overview:

Lithium Hexafluorophosphate Market is expecting considerable traction from the increasing battery industry. The battery industry is witnessing popularity in the automotive sector which consequently, is giving rise to the use of lithium hexafluorophosphate. The global lithium hexafluorophosphate market is expected to rise with substantial CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2027), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in an extensive study of the same market. The report further includes segments and drivers to provide a thorough understanding of the market in the coming years.

The fall in lithium-ion batteries can be seen as a trigger for the growth of lithium hexafluorophosphate market growth. Its superiority, in terms of cost, power, and performance, eases the process for cementing a foothold in the market. This has significantly increased its chances in the automotive sector where the lithium hexafluorophosphate is percolating rapidly. Among the other, electric devices are also creating a huge demand for lithium hexafluorophosphate market. This is also reaping the benefits of government attention as its ability to control pollution has been taken into consideration in maintaining global safe standard in power consumption.

However, electric cars are yet to witness the expected growth as it is not finding many takers in the global market which can deter the growth of lithium hexafluorophosphate market over the forecast period. At the same time, a substitute like lithium fluorophosphate is also taking a slice of the cake which is dampening lithium hexafluorophosphate’s market prospect.

Segmentation:

The Global Lithium Hexafluorophosphate Market can be segmented by product types and product applications.

On the basis of product types, the lithium hexafluorophosphate market can be segmented into pitch based, PAN-based and rayon based.

On the basis of applications, the lithium hexafluorophosphate market can be segmented into the automotive industry, sports industry, construction industry, defense and aerospace, wind energy and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of lithium hexafluorophosphate market includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Booming automotive industry is driving the lithium hexafluorophosphate market ahead in the Americas, and they are the market leaders. The region can be segmented into North and South America with North America having two market giants in the guise of the U.S. and Canada.

Europe’s lithium hexafluorophosphate market is mainly getting dominated by Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. and they can attribute the market growth again to the automotive industry. Whereas, the growth of APAC depends mainly on India, China, South Korea, and Japan. The automotive industry is witnessing bolstering growth in these countries as they have emerged as automotive behemoths’ preferred location option. Japan is doing good as its electric market has significant takers worldwide, and by helping the sector evolve, lithium hexafluorophosphate market is doing better. The MEA market can expect a steady growth as infrastructurally the region is not quite strong.

Market Insight:

The intensely competitive market is depending largely on strategies that companies undertake to stay afloat in the market. These strategies include mostly new product launch, merger, acquisition, collaboration, and other methods. These tactics often become vital in the company’s growth and subsequently, ensures market prospects as well.

The key players present in the global lithium hexafluorophosphate market mainly includes FPC, Do-fluoride Chemicals, Tianjin Jinniu, Tinci, Jiujiujiu, Kanto Denka Kogyo, Foosung, Chuo-glass, Stella Chemifa, MORITA, Central Glass, Formosa Plastics and others.

