Listeria Monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach USD 5,056.3 Mn by 2022 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Listeria monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market By Type Of Infection (Bacteremia, Meningitis, Brain Abscess, Gastroenteritis, Endocarditis, Pipeline Analysis) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2022,” the Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market was valued at USD 3,624.9 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 5,056.3 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 4.74% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Listeria monocytogenes, is an important pathogen in pregnant patients, neonates, elderly individuals, and immunocompromised individuals, although an uncommon cause of illness in the general population. Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterial pathogen capable of causing severe infections in humans, often with fatal outcomes. According to USFDA, published studies suggest that 1- 8% of humans may be intestinal carriers of Listeria. According to Unites States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Listeria causes about 280 cases of illness in newborns in a typical year, resulting in 60 deaths and stillbirths. Infants can be infected before birth, and this infection can cause serious disability in newborns. About 35 infants are disabled as a result of infection from Listeria each year. The key factors assisting the growth of Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market are rise in prevalence of foodborne diseases, stringent laws and policies issued by FDA, rising demand for healthy and microbial-free food, and high public awareness related to foodborne diseases in developed countries.

Pipeline Analysis

The phase III drugs included in the pipeline analysis are Carbavance (The Medicines Company), Telavancin (Theravance Biopharma Antibiotics, Inc.), Daptomycin (Merck & Co.), Prulifloxacin (Merck & Co.), and DTaP-IPV/Hib combined vaccine (Sanofi S.A.). According to market experts, the diversity of the several molecule types in the biologic group shows a certain level of innovation, with newer avenues being explored in accounts of recent failures. Overall, late stage clinical trials have highlighted very few molecules that could potentially replace current treatments during the forecast period.

Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence of foodborne infections in developed and developing countries

The incidence and prevalence of Listeria monocytogenes infections is high in pediatric and geriatric population

Stringent regulatory policies applied by FDA and other government agencies across the world is expected to reduce the risk of infection outbreak

Novel and developed treatments in pipeline are expected to assist the overall market growth of Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Listeria monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market Portaiture

2.2 Global Listeria monocytogenes Infections Treatment Treament Market, by Drugs, 2015 (USD Mn)

2.3 Relativity Analysis: Global Listeria monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market, by Geography, 2015 & 2022 (USD Mn)

Chapter 3 Listeria monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1 Listeria monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market Overview

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Challenges

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5 Competitive Analysis

3.5.1 Market Share Analysis: Global Listeria monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market, 2015 (Value %)

Chapter 4 Global Listeria monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market, By Type of Infection

4.1 Preface

4.2 Bacteremia

4.3 Meningitis

4.4 Brain Abscess

4.5 Gastroenteritis

4.6 Endocarditis

4.7 Others

4.8 Pipeline Analysis

4.8.1 Projected sales of Phase III Drugs estimated till 2022 (US$ Mn)

4.8.1.1 Carbavance

4.8.1.2 Telavancin

4.8.1.3 Daptomycin

4.8.1.4 Prulifloxacin

4.8.1.5 DTaP-IPV/Hib combined vaccine

4.8.2 Tabular Representation of Phase II and I Drugs

Chapter 5 Global Listeria Monocyogenes Infections Treatment Market, By Geography

5.1 Preface

5.2 North America

5.2.1 U.S

5.2.2 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 U.K

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 Rest of Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

5.5.1 Latin America

5.5.2 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

6.1 Pfizer Inc.

6.2 Novartis AG

6.3 Merck & Co.

6.4 Astra Zeneca plc

6.5 Johnson & Johnson Limited

6.6 Abbott Laboratories

6.7 Eli Lilly and Company

6.8 Sanofi SA

6.9 Medimmune

6.10 Baxter International, Inc.

