Liquid Water Enhancer Market to Register a Healthy CAGR for the Forecast Period, 2017-2025

Liquid water enhancer are products comes in small size containers of concentrated flavored liquid are designed to be mixed with plain water to give different flavor and taste to the plain water. Only a few drops need to be mixed in plain water to give flavor. Liquid water enhancers come in different flavors such as sweet or may be in fruit flavors, and colors, they also give different neon color to the plain water. These liquid water enhancers also come with added minerals and vitamins, and it is claimed to make us drink more water than that of plain water. They are sweetened with artificial or natural sweeteners and natural colors. Consumer demand for innovative beverages and similar products is fueling market demand for liquid water enhancers in the global marketplace.

Liquid water enhancer market is segmented on the basis of five key regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe dominates liquid water enhancer market due to increased awareness about this products. Manufacturers are marketing water enhancers in western regions by promoting their health benefits over that of carbonated and other energy drinks. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for liquid water enhancers in near future, due to rapid urbanization, globalization, and increased adoption of Western culture and trends. Moreover, there is a growing number of health and fitness-conscious people in this region, which is expected to contribute to a higher growth rate of water enhancers in the region.

The growing number of obese population in the Western countries, rejecting of fizzy energy and soft drinks due to health awareness and health issues associated with consumption of carbonated drinks. Thus, to avoid carbonated drinks consumers are preferring water enhancers as a healthy substitute. Further supported by attractive marketing, this has stemmed into a significant expansion of consumer base for health improving foods and beverages, globally. Also, growing number of health conscious consumers in developing countries like Japan and Singapore is another factor expected to fuel market demand in Asia –Pacific region. Even the changing consumer preference towards healthy flavored drinks has driven the water enhancer market. Lack of stringent regulations from regulatory bodies such as the FDA and ESFA are major restraints for the global liquid water enhancer market.

The major key players operating in the liquid water enhancer market includes Dyla LLC, Nestle, PepsiCo, Cott Beverages, The Coco-Cola Company, Kraft Foods, Stur Drinks, and Vitamin Squeeze etc. These companies are in constant expansion of production capacities and product range with a strong marketing strategy have gained a sizeable consumer demand. Start-ups are focused on efficient supply chain management to compete with the big players. In a nutshell, with both major and new players actively contesting for supremacy, the global liquid water enhancer market is anticipated to expand at significant growth rate over the forecast period.