Liquid Soap Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Awareness about personal hygiene among consumers has been increasing in line with endorsement of several hygiene-dedicated programs by celebrities. Fast-paced regimes of Millennials has created the need for FMCG products that complement time-effectiveness, and liquid soap is one among such imperatives. Additionally, growing prevalence of communicable diseases has encouraged consumers to spend on products such as hand wash. This has further paved opportunities for liquid soap brands to deliver solutions, dedicated toward hygiene factor of health.

As the consciousness of product formulations increases among consumers worldwide, chemical-free and natural products have gained significance. Product innovation is a key strategy among liquid soap manufacturers, who are coming up with solutions that address skin related concerns along with their hygiene-related functionality. Currently, liquid soap brands have immense opportunities to address evolving consumer demands via provision of liquid soaps that contain anti-bacterial properties, soothing fragrances, and natural ingredients.

As bathing continues to gain significance as a therapeutic activity, let alone its hygiene aspect, consumers are continuously seeking products that can aid them in relaxing their mind and body in most natural way possible. This has further created an opportunity for liquid soap brands to deliver solutions that complement healing and de-stressing for consumers naturally through liquid shower and bath products.

Global Liquid Soap Market Outlook

Today’s consumers endure with various kind of bacteria or germs knowingly or unknowingly from day-to-day life. No matter one is working, sleeping, playing or doing any regular activities gives exposure to various such harmful enmities. Now that there is a rise in awareness about such exposure to various harmful bacteria and virus, consumers are now taking necessary steps and figuring out ways to deal with such issues. Consumers have been taking preventive measures by being much more hygienic and clean in their day-to-day life. Owing to consumers inclination towards hygienic lifestyle, several major shareholding consumer goods companies are now strategizing on coming up with products which promotes healthcare as well as cleanliness. Liquid soaps are one such product which has been gaining traction among its target segments for the above-mentioned causes. Liquid soaps are widely being used in the household as well as the commercial sectors which include offices, shopping malls, and other public venues.

Global Liquid Soap: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Liquid Soap market has been segmented as –

Organic

Natural

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global Liquid Soap market has been segmented as –

Hand Wash

Body Wash

Dish Wash

On the basis of end use, the global Liquid Soap market has been segmented as –

Household

Commercial Hospitality Industry Healthcare Industry Foodservice Industry Offices and other industrial sectors Shopping Malls Salons & Spa Others



On the basis of the sales channel, the global Liquid Soap market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Store E-Retailers Club Stores



Global Liquid Soap Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Liquid Soap market are Premier English Manufacturing (PREMCO), Cleenol Group Ltd, Christina May Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Dettol), GlaxoSmithKline (Savlon), Unilever (Dove), LES ROBINETS PRESTO S.A., Colgate-Palmolive Company (Softsoap), Henkel Corporation (Dial) among others.

Liquid Soap Market: Key Trends

Major Liquid Soap manufacturers strategize on coming up with a line of new and innovative products which caters to the needs and requirements of its target customers and simultaneously extending its product offerings.

Liquid Soap Market: Key Developments