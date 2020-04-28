The report “Liquid Ring Pump Market by Segmentation, Key Vendors and Opportunities in 2027” gives complete assessment of the latest trends, challenges of market.

Liquid ring compressors are mainly used to compress gases from a lower pressure to a higher pressure. Liquid ring compressors are valveless positive displacement compressors and include multiple component parts such as the impeller, the impeller hub, a body casing and intake and discharge ports. They can be of single stage, two stage or multistage type. With more number of stages, progressively higher pressures to the extent of 1.5 bar, 6.5 bar and 11 bar can be achieved.

Liquid ring compressors are preferentially used in tough operating environments such as exhaust control in nuclear power plant applications, vapour recovery in petrochemical and chemical applications, liquefaction of vinyl chloride vapours in the plastics and polymer industry and for compression of ozone in bleaching applications. They also find important industrial applications such as handling of gases in combustion plants, in anaerobic processes and in saturation of sugar in the sugar industry.

Considering the high utility of liquid ring compressors in vital applications, the study of global liquid ring compressors market becomes an important read.

Liquid Ring Compressors Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global liquid ring compressors market is segmented as follows:

Single Stage liquid ring compressors

Two Stage liquid ring compressors

Multistage liquid ring compressors

On the basis of application type, the global liquid ring compressors market is segmented as follows:

Chemical processing

Gas boosting

Geothermal power generation

Flare gas compression

Wastewater treatment

Oil & gas production

Refining

Carbon Dioxide compression in sugar mills

Digester gas treatment

Flare-gas, biogas, chlorine and vinyl chlorine monomer (VCM) recovery

Ozone compression

Hydrogen compression

Aeration

Liquid Ring Compressors Market: Key Trends, Drivers

Liquid ring compressors exhibit many advantages with regard to their usage vis-à-vis other compressor types, such as their capability of handling explosive gases, wet gases and gases with chemical residue. In case of liquid ring compressors, the compression is carried out by liquid; hence, the possibility of damage to the equipment is considerably reduced. Also, there is minimal metal to metal contact during the working of liquid ring compressors with only a single moving part, thereby, providing the benefit of metal erosion prevention of the equipment. Hence, the design of liquid ring compressors makes it extremely tough and durable. These advantages of liquid ring compressors with regard to their application are expected to continue to drive the growth of the global liquid ring compressors market. Liquid ring compressors, on account of their varied applications across industries and their chemical residue and toxic and explosive gas handling capabilities, are expected to witness steady growth across the globe, in the next few years. Rising demand from industries such as oil & gas, power, chemical and wastewater treatment is expected to considerably fuel the growth of the global liquid ring compressors market in the next few years.

However, as liquid ring compressors consume relatively higher amount of power especially during continuous operations, they contribute largely to the operating costs of processing, thereby dissuading potential industrial consumers from their purchase and encouraging them for cost-effective substitutes.

Also, as the operation of liquid ring compressors inherently involves high amounts of heating of the equipment, frequent replacement of cooling media needs to be done requiring large quantities of coolant liquid, thereby incurring additional operating costs. The materials of construction of component parts of liquid ring compressors need to be corrosion resistant as part of design requirement. This increases their manufacturing cost as well, thereby making their prices prohibitively high in some instances. These factors are expected to dampen the growth rate of the global liquid ring compressors market, to some extent.

Liquid Ring Compressors Market: Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the global liquid ring compressors market are:

Gardner Denver Nash

Sterling SIHI GmbH

Ro-Flo Compressors

Cutes Corporation

Emtivac Vacuum Pump & System Engineers

OMEL

Premier Fluid Systems Inc.

MPR Industries

SAFEM

DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc.

Tsurumi Vacuum Engineering (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Somarakis

