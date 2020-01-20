Liquid Handling Systems Market Analysis Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Future Developments to 2025

Liquid Handling Systems are used to dispenses a selected quantity of reagent, samples or other liquid to a designated container.

The major factors that are driving the growth of the liquid handling systems market are estimated to be the assay miniaturization in drug discovery and inclusion of automation in medical institutions and research centers. Additionally, increasing RandD investment in the biotechnology, advancements in the next generation sequencing and increasing requirement for accuracy in laboratory analysis are also contributing significantly towards the growth of the market.

The classification of Liquid Handling Systems includes Automated Pipetting Systems, Manual Pipettes Systems, Electronic Pipettes Systems and Consumables. And the proportion of Consumables in 2017 is about 49%.

Liquid Handling Systems Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Snapshot

According to this study, over the next five years the Liquid Handling Systems market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4490 million by 2024, from US$ 3260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Liquid Handling Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Eppendorf

Mettler-Toledo

Tecan

Sartorius

PerkinElmer

Corning

Danaher

Gilson

Agilent

Integra Holding

Brand GmbH + Co Kg

Hamilton Company

BioTek Instruments

Ttp Labtech Ltd

Labcyte

Analytik Jena

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type:

Automated Pipetting Systems

Manual Pipettes Systems

Electronic Pipettes Systems

Consumables

Segmentation by application:

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Liquid Handling Systems consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Liquid Handling Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Liquid Handling Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Liquid Handling Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Liquid Handling Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

