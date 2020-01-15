Liquid Fertilizers Market Global Industry Growth, Share, Regional Trends, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Fertilizers are a chemical or natural substance which is added to the soil or land so as to increase fertility. Liquid fertilizers are substances used, to boost the crop production as plants are easily able to absorb these and can offer faster outcomes. Liquid fertilizers is an active way of providing the essential nutrients to plants at the right time and in ideal concentration. They can be absorbed by plants through their leaf pores and roots. Liquid fertilizers are rich in growth hormones and micro nutrients. Due to depletion of soil quality, use of fertilizers is being propelled to help farmers to increase crop production, as well as the surge in crop acreage and requirement to increase crop production is encouraging farmers to use liquid fertilizers. Liquid fertilizers also help in getting increased production in humid, wet, or stormy weather. They have gained status globally, as they help in increasing the quantity as well as improve the quality produced. Increasing population, growing economy, support from the government to maximize the agriculture production to meet the food demands, are key drivers for the market.

The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market is growing due to increasing population as well as increasing demand for food. With the growing consumer awareness and support from government to maximize the agriculture production, the demand for liquid fertilizers has increased recently. In addition to the increasing population, the growing demand for food, rise in the crop production, increasing soil efficiency, growing economy, increasing demand for bio-fuels and high quality yield are expected to drive the liquid fertilizers market. Increased awareness about the liquid fertilizers has raised the bar for quality, which, in turn, increase the market share of liquid fertilizers globally. Mass market penetration is leading to the introduction of new products based out of the liquid fertilizers and their retail across various regions. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings/product lines, which has fueled up the share of liquid fertilizers in the global market. High nutritional benefits obtained from liquid fertilizers are also supporting the sale of liquid fertilizers globally. Additionally, the enhancement of the product development coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the liquid fertilizers market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the liquid fertilizers market: Compo Expert GmbH (Germany), Kugler Company (U.S.), Yara International ASA (Norway), Agroliquid (U.S.), Agrium Inc. (Canada), Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL) (Israel), Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel)

Key Findings:

Segments:

The global liquid fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of product type, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, and micronutrients. Among these, micronutrients is the high growth segment in this market owing to metabolic reactions in all crops as well as growth.

On the basis of crop, this market is segmented into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. Fruits & vegetables is the high growth segment in the liquid fertilizers market due to technological advancements as well as its growing demand.

On the basis of application, this market is segmented into foliar, fertigation, soil, and others. Foliar application is the most common method as it helps in neutralizing soil, increases the nutrient absorption rate, as well as improves the plant growth.

On the basis of form, this market is segmented into organic, and synthetic. Organic liquid fertilizers are expected to grow faster than synthetic liquid fertilizers.

Regional Analysis:

The global liquid fertilizers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, the Asia Pacific region accounts for major market share followed by North America. The growing demand for liquid fertilizers in Asia Pacific, due to increasing population, growing economy, support from the government to maximize the agriculture production to meet the food demands, will drive the growth of the market in this region during the forecasting period. In North America, there is significant share of liquid fertilizers as well as due to huge demand, will drive the growth of the market in this region. However, in Asia Pacific region, mainly emerging economies including China, and India, is estimated to witness maximum growth in the global liquid fertilizers market over the forecast period 2017-2023.

