Liquid Eye-Liner Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts –2023

Eye liner or eyeliner Market is a cosmetic used to define the eyes. It is applied around the contours of the eye to create a variety of aesthetic effects.

Cosmetics Market (makeup or beauty products) are mixture of chemical generally used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. Sun care, skin care, hair care, deodorants, makeup and color cosmetics, and fragrances are some of the cosmetics products that are predominantly available and used by individuals. Retail stores including supermarkets, exclusive brand outlets, and specialty stores amongst others are the major distribution channels, with online channels gaining popularity among consumers.

There is a considerable rise in disposable incomes over the past decade. The growth in global economies, changing lifestyles, rising demands of skin and sun care products due to varying climatic conditions encourages the growth of the market for cosmetics.

Improvement in the current lifestyles of the individuals is majorly affecting the cosmetics market. Consumers have now become more conscious regarding the usage of cosmetics in their daily life in an effort to step up their style quotient and overall personality. Cosmetics play an important role in enhancing one’s inherent beauty and physical features. Men are also increasingly using cosmetics in their daily routine including various types of fragrances and deodorants. This growing demand of cosmetic products has in turn led to the growth of cosmetics market across the world.

Over the next five years, Analytical Research Cognizance projects that Liquid Eye-Liner will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Liquid Eye-Liner market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Analytical Research Cognizance considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

High grade

Mid grade

Low grade

Segmentation by application:

Online

Offline

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Maybelline(US)

Estee Lauder(US)

Dior(France)

L’OREAL(France)

CHANEL(France)

KATE(Japan)

MaxFactor(US)

BobbiBrown(US)

LANCOME(France)

SHISEIDO(Japan)

Missha(Korea)

ShuUemura(Japan)

ZOTOS ACCENT(Japan)

KissMe(Japan)

EtudeHouse(Korea)

Clinique(US)

NARS(US)

Kanebo(Japan)

Benefit(France)

VOV(Korea)

Make Up Forever(France)

The Face Shop(Korea)

AVON(US)

DHC(Japan)

MarieDalgar(China)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Liquid Eye-Liner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Liquid Eye-Liner market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Liquid Eye-Liner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Liquid Eye-Liner with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Liquid Eye-Liner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

