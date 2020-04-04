Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projectors Market Is a New Display Technology with a fast growing market 2016 – 2024

Liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) market is a new display technology with a fast growing market. The technology is used in various sectors medical, automation, defense, entertainment and so on. LCoS projectors are a combination of Digital Light Processing (DLP) and Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) technology. LCoS projector uses this new display technology. This type of projectors incorporate features of both the DLP and LCD technologies.

LCoS projectors make use of mirrored backing liquid crystal chips. Thus, they are reflective like DLP technology. Like LCD technology these displays also block light by using liquid crystals. LCoS technology provides superior performance and thus the projectors using this technology are can provide additional features like ruggedness and better quality images. Wide range compatibility of LCoS and an open technology platform are driving the market through widening of potential scope of areas of application. These projectors experience seasonal boom during large scale events. This technology is being increasingly adopted in head-up displays (HUD) and head mounted display (HMD). This type of projectors use very accurate and smooth image and do not have screendoor effect and provide very accurate reproduction of colour.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-user. By the type segment, the market is divided into Pico LCoS projectors and Installation LCoS projectors. By end-use type, the market is divided into business and enterprise, commercial use, home theatre and health care.

Pico LCoS projectors are likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period of 2016 – 2024. Pico LCoS projectors are increasingly being used in consumer applications like projecting photos, videos and reading documents and the same is forecasted to contribute to the high growth of the sector in the years to come.

However, availability of cheaper technologies like LCD and DLP projectors and many people are going for such cheaper options instead of better quality ones. Nevertheless, the LCoS projectors are likely to witness growth across the globe during the forecast period.

North America occupies the largest market share and is anticipated to grow slowly during the forecast period. The North America market has already adopted this technology and hence will perform a sluggish growth during the forecast period. Europe also accounts for a substantial market share in this market and is expected to grow well during the forecast period of 2016-2024. Owing to the increasing adoption of LCoS technology by projectors in the APAC region, the region is set to experience the fastest growth and is expected to lead the market by the end of the forecast period. The high adoption of these kind of projectors in countries like Taiwan, South Korea, India, Japan and Indonesia is the reason for such a high growth of these projectors in these regions. The market of Middle East and Africa is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about these type of projectors. The regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America largely remain untapped though the demand of various types of consumer electronics are increasing day by day in these regions.

The global market of LCoS projectors is fragmented with many large and well-established players occupying a strong position. Also, many new players are also trying to enter the LCoS projectors market owing to the expected high growth of the market.

Some of the major companies of the LCoS projector market are Sony Corporation (Japan), JVC (Japan), Canon (Japan), 3M Company (the US). Other prominent player of the market include WowWee Group Ltd (Hong Kong), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), HITACHI Digital Media Group (Japan), AAXA Technologies Inc. (the US), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Aiptek Inc. (Taiwan), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan).