Liquid Crystal Module Market is driven by consistently rising demand for electrically operated devices

The liquid crystal module market is highly fragmented with various start-ups proliferating in the market, especially in developing economies. All manufacturers are focusing on research & development of liquid crystal modules to develop more innovative LCD modules. Leading players operating in the global liquid crystal module market are WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd., RAYSTAR OPTRONICS, INC., Newhaven Display International, Inc., 4D Systems Pty Ltd., Sharp Electronics Corporation, Electronic Assembly, Inc., Kyocera International, Inc., Displaytech Inc, VIA optronics GmbH, Innolux Corporation, and Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

Display devices have tremendously evolved since their inception. Primary display devices of electromechanical systems were used for display of text only. However, the latest electronic display devices have come up with high-dimensional display capacity. CRT (cathode ray tube) displays were used for text and video display for several years, after which they were replaced by liquid crystal display (LCD), LED, and plasma. Liquid crystal display modules are electronically controlled optical devices or flat-panel displays. They use light controlling properties of liquid crystals. An LCD does not emit light of its own, as it belongs to the class of non-emissive technologies. It uses a backlight to generate images in a single color (monochrome) or multiple colors. Liquid crystal modules are employed to display fixed or arbitrary images and low-content information. This information can be displayed in the form of preset words, digits, and seven-segment displays.

Manufacturers of liquid crystal modules are coming up with new product designs with innovative background display colors, character sizes, number of rows, etc., which enhance their functionality. Moreover, owing to low power consumption of liquid crystal modules, the issue of heat emission is minimized. Consistently increasing demand for electrically operated devices such as LCD televisions, computer monitors, indoor and outdoor signage, aircraft cockpit displays, and instrument panels is driving the liquid crystal module market. Apart from this, liquid crystal modules are applied in consumer electronics devices such as cameras, calculators, smart watches, DVD players, and mobile phones. However, continuous innovations in display technologies such as OLED (organic light-emitting diode) pose a significant challenge for the liquid crystal module market.

The liquid crystal module market can be segmented based on display mode technology, information display pattern, module assembly types, LCD backlighting method, application, and region. Based on display mode technology, the market can be segmented into twisted nematic (TN), film-compensated super twisted nematic (FSTN), super twisted nematic (STN), color super twisted nematic (CSTN), thin film transistor (TFT), and double-layer super twisted nematic (DSTN) technology. Amongst all these, the thin film transistor technology is highly preferred across all regions. In terms of information display pattern, the liquid crystal module market can be divided into character displays, graphic displays, and combination displays. Based on module assembly type, the market can be classified into surface mount technology (SMT), chip on board (COB), chip on glass (COG), tape automated bonding (TAB), and others.

By backlighting method, the liquid crystal module can be segmented into LED backlighting, electroluminescence panel (ELP) backlighting, cold cathode fluorescent lamp (CCFL) backlighting, incandescent backlighting, woven fiber backlighting, and others. Amongst all these, LED backlighting is highly preferred. In terms of application, the liquid crystal module market can be segregated into aircraft cockpit displays, calculators, digital cameras, TVs, computers, digital wrist watches, mobile phones, video players, automobiles, medical equipment, and others.

In terms of geography, the global liquid crystal module market can be divided into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to presence of a large number of manufacturers of liquid crystal modules in the region.