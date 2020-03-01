Liquid Cold Plate market ready to register a 2.4% CAGR: expected to reach US$ 250 million by 2024

Liquid Cold Plate Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Liquid Cold Plate Market in Global Industry. A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

Liquid Cold Plate Market Top Key Players:

Aavid, Lytron, Asia Vital Components, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube, Xenbo Electric, Columbia-Staver, TAT Technologies, Ellediesse, DAU, TE Technology, Wenxuan Hardware, Kawaso Texcel, Hitachi, Suzhou Wint Electric, Tucker Engineering, Shanghai Kissthermal, MaxQ Technology, Mikros, Koolance, HS Marston and others…

Segmentation by product type:

– Formed Tube Cold Plate

– Deep Drilled Cold Plate

– Machined Channel Cold Plate

– Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate

– Others

Segmentation by application:

– High Power Electronic Equipment

– Laser Device

– Power Conversion Equipment

– Medical Equipment

– Defence and Aerospace

– LED

– Others

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Liquid Cold Plate Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Liquid Cold Plate Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Liquid Cold Plate Segment by Type and others…

