Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis, Industry Trends, Drivers, Segments, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global liquid biopsy market report gives comprehensive outlook on liquid biopsy products and services across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report on liquid biopsy market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) on the basis of product & services type, biomarker type, sample type, application, analysis method, end user, and geographic regions. This report studies liquid biopsy market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, liquid biopsy market report includes new product introductions; regulatory scenario and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed liquid biopsy market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the liquid biopsy market report include suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, policy makers, and healthcare service providers engaged in manufacturing, supply and usage of liquid biopsy products and services.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market:

Global liquid biopsy market estimated to be valued US$ 734 Mn in 2018 and poised to grow at CAGR of 21.4% over 2018-2024. Market for liquid biopsy projected to reach US$ 2345 Mn by 2024 owing to growing need for effective and non-invasive cancer diagnostic tools.

Trusted alternative to conventional cancer screening method

Global liquid biopsy market is gaining traction in recent times owing to its accurate, effective results in comparison with traditional cancer screening methods, which are achieved through minimal invasiveness and expenses. Challenges associated with traditional biopsy such as invasiveness, ill informed results, post sampling medical challenges and costs are prompting the healthcare professionals to adopt less invasive liquid biopsy tests for cancer screening and management, which is projected to create significant market demand for liquid biopsy products and services over the forecast period. Moreover, several clinical research activities related to liquid biopsy biomarkers are in late stage and it is expected that, upon successful launch and commercialization of these tests over the forecast period will result into significant market growth.

Growing investment in liquid biopsy products R&D and commercialization is projected to drive the market revenue growth

Players in the global liquid biopsy market increasingly attracting the investments in recent times for development and commercialization of late stage products through IPOs. For instance, RainDance Technologies and Biocept filled IPOs in 2015 and 2014 respectively to develop advanced liquid biopsy technologies to aid physicians to devise suitable treatment strategies. Moreover, growing awareness among key stakeholders regarding liquid biopsy assays expected to drive market demand for these tests over the forecast period across the globe.

North America emerged as prominent region for liquid biopsy market across the globe

North America market expected to hold the higher revenue share in global liquid biopsy market and projected to remain same over the forecast period owing to accessibility, availability of advanced diagnostic tools such as liquid biopsy in the region. Asia-pacific liquid biopsy market projected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period in comparison with other regions owing to large medical unmet need in the region.

Competition Assessment

Key players profiles in the global Liquid Biopsy market include:

Biocept Inc. (U.S)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S)

• Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (Germany)

• Guardant Health, Inc. (U.S)

• Janssen Diagnostics, LLC (U.S)

• MDxHealth SA (U.S)

• Myriad Genetics (U.S)

• QIAGEN (Netherlands)

• RainDance Technologies, Inc. (U.S)

• Roche (Switzerland)

• Trovagene Inc. (U.S)

Players in liquid biopsy market are focusing on development and commercialization of late stage tests through investigative and observational studies to garner larger market revenue share in global liquid biopsy market

Key Findings of the Report:

Global liquid biopsy market expanding at 21.4% CAGR over 2018 to 2024 to reach market value of US$ 2345 Mn by 2024

• Based on biomarker type, Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) expected to emerge as larger revenue generating segment end of the forecast period owing to numerous late stage pipeline clinical trials for ctDNA

• Blood samples are prominent source for liquid biopsy tests and accounted for larger market revenue share in 2017 expected to remain attractive over the forecast period

• Players are focusing on developing technologically advanced tests to detect the biomarkers

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)

• The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

• The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

• The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

• The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

• The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

Detailed Segmentation

By Products and Services

o Instruments

o Reagents

o Services and Software

By Biomarker Type

o Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

o Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

o Exosomes

o Others

By Sample Type

o Blood Samples

o Urine Samples

o Other Biofluid Samples

By Application

o Breast Cancer

o Colorectal Cancer

o Gastrointestinal Cancer

o Leukemia

o Lung Cancer

o Prostate Cancer

o Other Cancers

By Analysis Method

o Multi – gene – parallel Analysis (NGS)

o Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)

By End User

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Academic and Research Institutes

By Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

Rest of MEA