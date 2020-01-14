Liquid Bandages Market: High Prevalence of Chronic Wounds to Drive the Market

Liquid bandages are a type of wound dressing products that are sprayed or painted directly on to the wound. Liquid bandages cover the nerves at the site of injury and reduce the pain and promote wound healing by maintaining proper moisture balance. These bandages are an alternative option to traditional bandages and are commonly used when traditional bandages fail at treating the wound. Liquid bandages are colorless, adherent in nature, and dry rapidly to form a tough antiseptic, waterproof, flexible, and breathable layer at the site of wound. Liquid bandages are increasingly being used by many health care providers and people with minor to major wounds.

High prevalence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, bed source cases, and increasing number of road traffic accidents across the globe are primary factors that are projected to drive the global liquid bandages market. Moreover, increase in the number of surgical procedures across different medical specialties is estimated to propel the liquid bandages market during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about personal hygiene and surge in demand for liquid bandages due to its advantages such as non-invasive, rapid wound healing etc. are projected to fuel the liquid bandages market during the forecast period.

The global liquid bandages market can be segmented based on type of product, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product, the global market can be categorized into skin protectants and tissue adhesives. Skin protectants are over the counter (OTC) liquid bandages available in gel and spray forms. These are extensively used to protect cuts and scrapes, calluses, and dry and cracked skin. Skin protectants dry rapidly on application and form a tough waterproof protective layer thus, preventing infection at the site of injury. The skin protectants segment is projected to hold a dominant share of the global liquid bandages market by 2026. The tissue adhesives, also known as suture replacements, are used for the closure of chronic wounds and to join serious skin lacerations. Tissue adhesives are also used to close surgical incision after a surgery and repair cuts to internal organs. The tissue adhesive segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Based distribution channel, the global liquid bandages market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment is likely to hold a dominant share of the market by 2026.

In terms of region, the global liquid bandages market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a dominant share of the global market owing to the rise in demand for liquid bandages, increase in in the number of bed sore cases in the region and surge in the number of surgical procedures across various domains in health care. Europe is projected to account for a substantial share of the global liquid bandages market during the forecast period. Well established health care facilities, early adoption of technologically advanced products, and increasing use of liquid bandages as a replacement for surgical sutures etc. factors are likely to drive the growth of liquid bandages market in Europe. The market is Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapidly improvements in the health care infrastructure in emerging economies such as China and India, high prevalence of pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, increasing in the number of road traffic accidents leading to chronic wounds. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

The global liquid bandages market is highly consolidated with few manufactures holding prominent share. Key players operating in the global liquid bandages market include 3M, MOBERG PHARMA NORTH AMERICA LLC, ConvaTec Group plc, Medline Industries, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hollister Incorporated, and The Walgreen Company.

