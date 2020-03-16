Liquid Air Energy Storage Systems Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Organic light emitting diodes (devices) or OLEDs are monolithic, solid-state devices that typically consist of a series of organic thin films sandwiched between two thin-film conductive electrodes. When electricity is applied to an OLED, under the influence of an electrical field, charge carriers (holes and electrons) migrate from the electrodes into the organic thin films until they recombine in the emissive zone forming excitons. Once formed, these excitons, or excited states, relax to a lower energy level by giving off light (electroluminescence) and/or unwanted heat.

The global average price of OLED Lighting Panels is in the decreasing trend along with the capacity expansion. With the situation of global economy and more investment on the manufacturing facility, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Japan is expected to be the largest market for OLED Lighting Panels during the forecast period. The OLED Lighting Panels market in this region is primarily driven by advanced technology and pursuit for high-tech.

According to this study, over the next five years the OLED Lighting Panels market will register a 23.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 200 million by 2024, from US$ 71 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in OLED Lighting Panels business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of OLED Lighting Panels market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

LG Display

OLEDWorks

Sumitomo Chem

Lumiotec

Kaneka

First-O-Lite

Konica

NEC Lighting

Osram

This study considers the OLED Lighting Panels value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Flexible Panel

Rigid Panel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Traditional Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oled Lighting Panels market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Oled Lighting Panels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oled Lighting Panels players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oled Lighting Panels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Oled Lighting Panels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

