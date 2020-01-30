Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market is predicted to rise a CAGR of 3.40% | 2020

A new Transparency Market Research report states that the global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market stood at US$233.83 bn in 2013 and is predicted to reach US$299.05 bn by 2020. It is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.40% from 2014 to 2023. The title of the report is, “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020.”

Liquid petroleum gas (LPG) is also called referred to as butane or propane and is a flammable mixture made composed of a number of hydrocarbon gases. It is utilized as a fuel within heating appliances, vehicles, and cooking equipment, among others. This gas, when utilized as a vehicle fuel, is often known as auto gas. This gas is extensively utilized as a refrigerant and an aerosol propellant and replaces chlorofluorocarbons for reducing the damage caused to the ozone layers. It has a number of other uses, especially its utilization in cylinders across various markets in the form of a fuel container in the sectors of hospitality, agriculture, recreation, construction, fishing, sailing, and calefaction. It also serves as a fuel for central heating, water heating, and cooking and is extremely cost-effective in nature.

The report states that the rising consumption of auto gas has resulted in the increased utilization of LPG, hence boosting market growth. In addition, the increasing population base in regions such as that of Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa utilizing easily available and cheap LPG in the form of fuel is also stimulating the growth of the market. The rising trade opportunities owing to the expansion of the Panama Canal and the predictable production of shale gas within regions of Latin America and Asia Pacific are amongst the prime growth opportunities in the market for LPG. On the other hand, the unpredictable prices of crude oil result in price uncertainty of LPG prices, thus restraining market growth.

The increasing usage of LPG as primary cooking fuel in a number of economies in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, on account of the cost benefits it offers, is the key driving factor behind the growth of the global LPG market across the world. Researchers expect the demand for LPG to remain escalating substantially over the next few years. However, the volatility in crude oil prices may limit this otherwise increasing demand to some extent in the near future.

The segments of the global LPG market depending upon source are refineries, non-associated gas, and associated gas. Amongst all, the segment of non-associated gas is expected to hold the leading share of the market over the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the segments into which the global LPG market is divided are petrochemical and refinery, transportation, residential and commercial, industrial, and others. Of them, the segment of residential and commercial led in 2013 with a share of over 60% in the market. LPG is majorly used as a cooking fuel and also for lighting and eating in the residential and commercial segment.

As mentioned in the report, the prime players operating in the market for LPG are Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum plc., Kleenheat Gas Pty Limited, Origin Energy, Kleenheat Gas Pty Limited, Copagaz Distribuidora De Gas Ltda, SHV Energy N.V., and Repsol S.A., among others.